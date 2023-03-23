Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells $461,074.25 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Damien Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

