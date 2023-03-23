Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 16,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLRDF shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from SEK 215 to SEK 150 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

