BinaryX (BNX) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. BinaryX has a total market cap of $376.67 million and $498,699.71 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for approximately $77.70 or 0.00274695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BinaryX

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

