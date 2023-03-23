Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) CFO Michael Washinushi Purchases 320,094 Shares

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CFO Michael Washinushi acquired 320,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $41,612.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,320,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,612.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bird Global Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE BRDS opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Bird Global Inc has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bird Global by 234.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bird Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,819,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 161,051 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bird Global by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 338,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bird Global by 448.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,465 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

