Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $34.75 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $34.75 million and $178,330.54 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00155431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00070076 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00041296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000226 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003550 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 644.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

