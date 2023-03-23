Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.31 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.52 or 0.00057529 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $289.27 million and $6.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00128869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00036985 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

