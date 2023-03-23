Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Up 11.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) shot up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.39. 1,175,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,596,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Bitfarms Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.07.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

