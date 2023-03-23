Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13). 438,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 235,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £29.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

