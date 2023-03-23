BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.75. 316,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

