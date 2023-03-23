BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.68. 768,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

