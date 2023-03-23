BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after buying an additional 2,263,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,571,000 after buying an additional 498,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.97. 55,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,357. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

