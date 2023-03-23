BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at $37,642,497,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,853,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958,908. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.55. 1,574,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $378.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

