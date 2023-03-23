BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,730 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 1.4% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.18. 94,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,813. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

