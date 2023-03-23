BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 27,800.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Stock Up 1.2 %

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.18. 1,240,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

