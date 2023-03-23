BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,837 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.5 %

BA stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,474. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15, a PEG ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

