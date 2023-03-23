BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 235,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM traded up $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 425,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.08. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $152.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

