Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 7.3% Higher

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.04. 1,015,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,428,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $117,278.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,781 shares of company stock worth $6,812,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after buying an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after buying an additional 1,641,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.