Blur (BLUR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.69 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $47.90 million and approximately $129.69 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 416,667,435.69254184 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.59386856 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $193,962,609.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

