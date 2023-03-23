BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.09.

NYSE:LEV opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $366.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

