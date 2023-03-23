Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.91

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and traded as low as $40.58. Bombardier shares last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 7,237 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.