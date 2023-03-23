Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 610 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUSC traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $33.93. 94,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $914.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

