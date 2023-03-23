Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.89. 512,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $49.66.

