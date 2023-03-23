Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.24. 64,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

