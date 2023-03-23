Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00004017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $260.66 million and $16.88 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,445.59824273 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.12053709 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $6,259,383.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

