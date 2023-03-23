BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 124,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

