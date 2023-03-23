Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 1.04. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,114,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.