Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$265.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$232.92.

BYD traded up C$2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$210.81. 37,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,846. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$222.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$203.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

