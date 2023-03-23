Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.32

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 1502040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.76%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 245.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,080,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

