BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.16

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 450621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.
BRF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
