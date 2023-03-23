BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.16

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 450621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

BRF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 3,833,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 109,156 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 611,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 169,929 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

