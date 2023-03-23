Brian J. Wendling Sells 9,058 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,842. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,570,000 after buying an additional 532,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,410,000 after buying an additional 857,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,777,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

