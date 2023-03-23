Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Buys Shares of 265,084 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $7,141,997. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,392. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day moving average of $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

