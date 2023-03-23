Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $27.00 on Thursday, reaching $320.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,921,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,335. The firm has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.