Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $76.22 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.20% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $76,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $36.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,658.90. The company had a trading volume of 63,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,167. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,581.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,539.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,844.79.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

