Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom stock traded up $16.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $647.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.21 and its 200 day moving average is $538.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.