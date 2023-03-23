Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $358.78

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 421,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $312.31 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $458.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.90 and a 200 day moving average of $242.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

