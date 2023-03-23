Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $358.78

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.78.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Align Technology
In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Align Technology
Align Technology Price Performance
Shares of ALGN opened at $312.31 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $458.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.90 and a 200 day moving average of $242.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
