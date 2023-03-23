Brokerages Set Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target at $8.51

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Homology Medicines Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -0.01. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines

About Homology Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

