Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $90.58

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 704,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.