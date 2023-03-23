Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price at $253.38

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.38.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Down 1.5 %

NICE opened at $207.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $235.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

NICE Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 180.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.