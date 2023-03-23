Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $202.36

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.