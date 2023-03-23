Brokers Offer Predictions for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.95. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $102.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after buying an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.