Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.79 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,119.57%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

