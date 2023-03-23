Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $29.22 on Monday. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

