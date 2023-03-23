Business Platform Tomato Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and $3.05 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

