C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.04. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.