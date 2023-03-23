C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.92.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.04. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
