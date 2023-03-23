Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 99,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 254,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

