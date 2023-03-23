Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $74.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 40,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

