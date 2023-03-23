Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
