Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.74 and traded as high as C$6.20. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 1,626,554 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.97.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

About Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

