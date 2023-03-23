Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.74 and traded as high as C$6.20. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 1,626,554 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.97.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

