Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.29.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

